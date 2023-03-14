Could Raiders Shop Former Patriots Target After Jakobi Meyers Agreement?

Not long after the Raiders reportedly agreed to terms with former Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, another Las Vegas pass-catcher quickly was included in trade speculation.

The reported three-year, $33 million contract for Meyers caused some to think what it might mean for Hunter Renfrow. With veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo behind center, the Raiders now have a receiver group headlined by three-time First Team All-Pro Davante Adams, Meyers and Renfrow.

Renfrow, a fifth-round pick in 2019, likely is the third wideout on the depth chart with Mack Hollins, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2022, still available on the open market. Renfrow predominantly plays the slot, Meyers’ area of expertise during his New England tenure, though Meyers is able to move around a bit more.

Renfrow, a Clemson product, signed a two-year extension with the Raiders last July.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in late January how the Raiders could make big changes this offseason with both Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller potentially becoming available in trades. Perhaps the Patriots would be interested in Renfrow, essentially a swap of slot receivers, with Renfrow carrying cap hits of $13.1 million and $13.7 million each of the next seasons.

Renfrow took a noticeable step back in 2022 (10 games), but is just one year removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 600-plus yards receiving each of the two seasons before that, doing so on 49 and 56 catches, respectively.

Renfrow would serve as a viable replacement for Meyers, and make it a bit easier to swallow after the Patriots let Meyers walk despite a reasonable contract.