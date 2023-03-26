Creighton Vs. San Diego State Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

The champion of the South Region in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be decided Sunday afternoon.

San Diego State and Creighton are set to meet for an Elite Eight matchup in Louisville. The sixth-seeded Bluejays have wins over North Carolina State, Baylor and Princeton under their belt, while the No. 5 Aztecs knocked off Charleston, Furman and top-seeded Alabama.

Creighton is a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and the total is set at 134.5. The winner moves on to the Final Four, where it will play Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the Creighton-San Diego State matchup online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS