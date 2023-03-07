Cuba Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

First pitch is set for 11 a.m. ET

The World Baseball Classic has officially returned, last played five years ago and delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuba and the Netherlands kick off the 20-team tournament, serving as the lone matchup taking place Tuesday. Both teams enter the WBC in search of their first-ever titles, but Cuba has brought home a medal in each of its five appearances in the Olympic Games. Their squad will be highlighted by Chicago White Sox teammates Luis Robert and Yoán Moncada, plus the return Yoenis Céspedes, who last played an MLB game in 2020 for the New York Mets.

The Netherlands will once again rely on a few returning established big leaguers, including San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Netherlands return following a second-place finish in Pool E (3-1) in the incarnation of the tournament..

Cuba is favored over the Netherlands at +110, bunched in the same pool (A) this year. However, both teams are underdogs, placed out of the top-six favorites to hoist the title.

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan will play host to the contest, along with 10 other contests throughout the tournament.

When: Tuesday, March 7, at 11 a.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live StreamFuboTV ? free trial | FOX

