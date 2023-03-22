Damien Harris’ Reported Contract Terms With Bills Revealed

Harris will get to test free agency again in a year

by

3 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills surely didn’t break the bank to lure Damien Harris away from the New England Patriots.

Harris signed a one-year deal to join Buffalo, but the Bills reportedly will pay the running back a very modest amount for his services. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Harris’ base salary for his one season with the Bills is $1.7 million.

That’s certainly not a large amount of money as the contract terms make it look like a prove-it deal for Harris, who was overshadowed by the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson in his final season with the Patriots.

NESN 360 in-article asset

Harris has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, including this past season when he missed six games. But the deal with the Bills will give the 26-year-old a chance to show he can play close to a full season while looking to be an asset in a high-powered Bills offense alongside dynamic quarterback Josh Allen. And if Harris can add a dimension to Buffalo’s offense, he will set himself up for a much larger payday in 2024 when he can test free agency again.

The contract figures for Harris are a bit striking, though, especially given the money the Patriots handed out to James Robinson earlier this offseason. According to an ESPN report, Robinson signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Patriots.

Robinson is a couple of years younger than Harris and had a breakout rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but dealt with a significant Achilles injury during the latter portion of the 2021 season. He then was traded to the Jets during the middle of the season last year and had a brief and underwhelming tenure with New York.

But even with Harris not getting a sizeable contract, it’s clear the Patriots felt their money would be better spent elsewhere.

More NFL:

Devin McCourty Explains How Boston College Snub Fueled Football Career
Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty
Previous Article

How Devin McCourty ‘Stunned’ Bill Belichick In Pre-Draft Meeting
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Next Article

Jaylen Brown Called These Celtics Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Picked For You

Related