Damien Harris Retweets Patriots Criticism Amid Free Agency

Based on his recent social media activity, the odds of Damien Harris re-signing with the Patriots this offseason appear slim.

The New England running back on Wednesday retweeted a message from cornerback Darius Slay seemingly criticizing the Patriots’ culture.

Slay was responding to former Lions teammate Quandre Diggs, who’d tweeted that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels trading tight end Darren Waller two weeks after his wedding — and accidentally leaking news of the wedding to reporters — was an example of the “Patriot Way.”

“Im trying to tell ya lol but hey people thought I was tripping an didn?t like being coach(ed)!” Slay wrote in the quote-tweet that Harris shared.

Slay and Diggs were teammates together in Detroit, where both played under Matt Patricia. The veteran defensive backs have been publicly critical of Patricia, who bookended his ugly 2 1/2-year tenure as Lions head coach with two stints as a Patriots assistant.