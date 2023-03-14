Dan Orlovsky Suggests Aaron Rodgers Gave Jets This Ultimatum

Dan Orlovsky can’t help but wonder if Aaron Rodgers is putting the Jets to the test.

There’s usually a fire where there’s smoke, and all signs point to a full-blown blaze in the Meadowlands. Mounting evidence suggests Rodgers is on the verge of green-lighting a trade to New York, including reports that the Jets are targeting several of the quarterback’s favorite targets and closest friends in the league.

So, what’s the hold-up? Why — as of Tuesday afternoon — hasn’t Rodgers announced his decision, even though he said Sunday it “won’t be long” until he makes his announcement? Orlovsky, a 13-year NFL veteran who once had the same agent as Rodgers, believes the four-time MVP might want the Jets to meet some demands before he approves a move to New York.

“Feels like it’s, “I’m coming and I want these moves made and it not to be announced that I am. If the moves are made and you don’t leak it I?ll be there. If not, I won’t be,” Orlovsky tweeted Tuesday.

At this point, the Jets better hope they’re able to sway Rodgers to the Northeast. Previously available options like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo no longer are on the table, and Robert Saleh’s win-now bunch can’t afford to enter the 2023 season with Zach Wilson atop the QB depth chart.