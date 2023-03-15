Darren Waller’s Wife Takes Jab At Josh McDaniels After Raiders-Giants Trade

The Raiders were both a buyer and a seller on the second day of NFL free agency.

Las Vegas bolstered its receiving corps by adding Jakobi Meyers, who reportedly will join the Silver and Black on a three-year deal. The Raiders also took a weapon away from new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday, reportedly trading tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants.

Waller has a chance to thrive in the Meadowlands, but the reported trade means he’ll no longer be playing in the same city as his wife, Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III on Twitter suggested Josh McDaniels must not be a romantic since the Raiders made the trade a mere 10 days after Plum and Waller got hitched, and it set the stage for the 2022 WNBA champ to dunk on the Vegas head coach.

“Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol,” Plum tweeted in response to Griffin.

Digs aside, Plum used her Instagram story to clarify that she “actually couldn’t be better” and the newlyweds are “so excited” about Waller teaming up with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. And as fate would have it, the 2020 Pro Bowler’s first season with the Giants includes a trip to Las Vegas to battle his now-former team.