Dating Tom Brady’s Friend? Gisele Bündchen Addresses Report

Gisele Bündchen spent a good portion of her recent Vanity Fair interview shutting down rumors.

Although Bündchen had been a little active on social media since her divorce from Tom Brady, the aforementioned interview with the popular magazine was her first real silence-breaker since the high-profile split. Bündchen denied the report that she gave Brady an ultimatum during the twilight years of their marriage and also scoffed at a rumor about her post-divorce life.

As pointed out by Vanity Fair, the Daily Mail previously reported Bündchen was dating Jeffrey Soffer, a real estate developer who’s friends with Brady. Bündchen emphatically denied having any attachment to Stoffer, who she hasn’t seen in “over six months.”

“I have zero relationship with him in any way,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair’s Michelle Ruiz. “He’s Tom’s friend, not my friend.”

Bündchen added: “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze.“

As for Brady, there’s been nothing to suggest the seven-time Super Bowl champion is going to come out of NFL retirement for the second time in as many years. But even though Brady himself has refuted the speculation, some people closely attached to him in the football world believe there’s still a chance the future Hall of Fame quarterback steps back on the gridiron.