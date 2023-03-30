David Ortiz Sends Message To Red Sox Fans Ahead Of Opening Day

David Ortiz has a simple message for Red Sox nation heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston icon joined NESN’s pregame show ahead of the Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Ortiz never is one to shy away from his feelings about his former club, and that was no different Thursday afternoon.

“… When you have fans out there cheering for you on a cold night when the score is 10-2, that tells you a lot,” Ortiz said when asked to share a message to the players, as seen on NESN. “When I played here, I noticed the fans never give in. The fans are always there supporting you. When I played and I learned that about New England, I used to tell myself, I got to take this very personal because the fans are personal with this ball club.

“Now, the one thing the fans can never change is what they got us used to, as a player: The cheering, the screaming, the support because believe it or not, that, as a player, takes things to the next level. When I first got here, I came from a team that was not a winning ball club. It was not a team that was interested in winning. Once I got here, I learned it right away. I got the memo right away because of you guys (the fans). Stay behind this ball club. Support your team, do all the cheering and other stuff that you guys do because that makes us a better player.”

Ortiz has maintained a close connection with Boston, and he planned on working more closely with Rafael Devers, which should excite fans. Fellow Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley also sent a message to fans Thursday.

