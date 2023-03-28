NFL Rumors: Teams Granted Permission To Talk To DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be another step closer to moving on from DeAndre Hopkins.

After reportedly striking out with their initial asking price for Hopkins, the Cardinals have granted NFL teams permission to talk with Hopkins and his representatives, as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday. It seems to be Arizona’s way of trying to facilitate some level of trade talks featuring the multi-time All-Pro wideout.

Hopkins has found himself in trade rumors throughout much of the offseason. Arizona’s initial price in a trade for Hopkins reportedly was a second-rounder and another asset, however multiple reports indicated that sort of return was never going to be sent to Arizona.

Breer wrote Monday how a combination of Hopkins’ age, injury history and “friction” with the teams he previously played for have made Hopkins a tougher sell than Arizona anticipated. Breer also explained how one way the Cardinals might improve their return for Hopkins would be to help lessen his finances.

Hopkins, who will enter his age-31 season, has a $19.5 base salary and $30.8 million cap hit in 2023 before a $14.9 million base salary and $26.2 million cap hit in 2024.

The New England Patriots, specifically, have been among the teams linked to Hopkins. And while some reporters believe Hopkins would be a good fit and others have dumped cold water on the potential, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently shared the Patriots wouldn’t be interested unless there’s some change in philosophy from the Cardinals.

Arizona’s change in philosophy, though, might be nearing.