DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Trade Talks ‘Ramping Up’ For Wideout

We could be nearing a conclusion to the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday reported trade talks were “ramping up” among teams interested in acquiring the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

“As the status of #AZCardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins comes into focus, talks are ramping up among the interested teams, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted. “Similar to Brandin Cooks, a trade would likely mean an altered contract.”

Under his current deal, a team that acquired Hopkins would take on his salary cap hits of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024.

It’s unclear if the New England Patriots were among the “interested teams” Rapoport referenced, but they have been linked to the Arizona Cardinals standout this offseason. Though Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, is past his prime, he’d be the true No. 1 pass-catcher New England’s offense lacked in recent years.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday reported the Patriots were “waiting out the market” for Hopkins and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who remained unsigned as of Tuesday morning.

The Patriots already have made some notable alterations to quarterback Mac Jones’ supporting cast in free agency, signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back James Robinson to replace Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith and Damien Harris, respectively.