Devin McCourty Announces Retirement After 13 Patriots Seasons

The longtime leader of the New England Patriots’ defense is hanging up his cleats.

Safety Devin McCourty on Friday announced his retirement from the NFL in a video with his brother, former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty.

“I am officially retiring from the NFL,” Devin McCourty said. “It has been a great ride.”

McCourty said he informed Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and several members of New England’s defensive staff about his decision.

“Unbelievable ride, man,” he said. “I think it’s always tough to kind of come to the end, as you know. This offseason has been so much back and forth for me mentally. … But ultimately, I think this is the best decision for me, for my family, for my career, for me to be able to now look back at my 13 years and just enjoy it.”

McCourty played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the first round in 2010. He served as a team captain for 12 of those seasons and rarely left the field for New England, missing just five games in his career and none over his final seven seasons.