Devin McCourty Introduces Interesting Tom Brady Return Scenario

While Tom Brady isn’t even two months into his NFL retirement, the conspiracy theories remain looming in the atmosphere, presenting the big question.

Is Brady actually done?

Well, former New England Patriots teammate and fellow football retiree Devin McCourty weighed in during an appearance on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. McCourty, who played 10 seasons alongside Brady, initially noted his belief that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is indeed finished.

However, he slightly pulled back from that side of the debate and stirred the pot, offering one intriguing Brady return plot which involves crossing enemy lines and joining a Patriots division rival.

“Yo, I think he’s done, until Miami kind of worked itself out,” McCourty told Long. “I’m not saying he’s going to (join the Miami Dolphins), but I would not be surprised if he decided like, ‘Yo, I’m living in Miami now. They just got Jalen Ramsey.’ They got a lot of things that can go right over there.”

McCourty’s creativity would certainly make for a great element added to New England’s 2023-24 season, already looming with doubt surrounding quarterback Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick after the team’s second playoff miss in the last three years. So the thought image of Brady returning to Foxoboro, sporting Dolphin teal, likely wouldn’t make for the warmest welcome back again at Gillette Stadium.

“Just knowing him, the thought that he can throw the ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle,” McCourty said. “Like, I could see him very excited about the idea.”