Devin McCourty Reveals Patriots Agreed To Deal With Special Teams Ace

Devin McCourty retired this offseason and moved on to a career outside of the football field, which involved breaking Patriots free agency news.

Jason McCourty broke the news on New England agreeing to an extension with long snapper Joe Cardona, which made him the highest-paid player at the position.

The special teams news didn’t stop there as Devin McCourty broke Saturday that the Patriots agreed to a deal to bring back special teams ace Cody Davis on a one-year deal.

“I’m new to this but (Patriots) just agreed to terms to bring back special teams ace Cody Davis back on a (one-year) deal. Special teams had a big drop when Cody went down for the year. Veteran leadership and elite play back in Foxboro. LFG!!!”

The McCourty twins have been impressive with their on-air skills, but they officially can add breaking news reporters to their résumés.

Davis was placed on injured reserve after the 33-year-old suffered a knee injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. His absence was significant to the special teams unit, but rookie Brenden Schooler stepped up and became a key figure late in the season.

New England restructured his contract to clear space, but it looks Davis is on his way to playing his 11th NFL season with the Patriots.