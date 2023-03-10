Devin McCourty’s Brother Teases What’s Next For Retired Patriot

It’s only natural to think about what’s next for former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty after he announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

And his twin brother, Jason McCourty, might just have an idea of what’s on tap for the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Jason McCourty teased Devin McCourty’s next profession in a congratulatory tweet — one of many former Patriots to praise New England’s 12-time team captain — as a jump into becoming a member of the media sure seems like a realistic possibility.

“I’m just happy Dev’s retiring because now he can’t say he played more seasons than I did!!!” Jason McCourty tweeted. “Congrats @devinmccourty on one hell of a career! Love you bro! Born leader!

“Can’t wait to see what TV network you end up on!”

Devin McCourty already has experience with a media gig, serving as a guest analyst for CBS Sports on “That Other Pregame Show” and “NFL Today” this year during the Sunday of wild-card weekend. He certainly showed promise in the role, which he also had during New England’s bye week this season and had to work himself out of a little bit of a sticky situation due to comments he made about Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

McCourty doesn’t have to look far for an example of a former NFL player transitioning to being a part of the media. Jason McCourty has already successfully done so, joining NFL Network this year as a host of “Good Morning Football.”