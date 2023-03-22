Did Bruins’ Brad Marchand Delete Twitter Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Brad Marchand looks as dialed in as ever of late, but did the Boston Bruins forward take it one step further with the Stanley Cup playoffs on the horizon?

When it comes to the playoffs, you want to eliminate any and all distractions, and it appears Marchand deleted his Twitter account to help avoid social media. Marchand has been active on the platform, usually quipping someone humorously or causing a stir about the potential location of an NHL All-Star Game.

When you try to go to his profile, Twitter gives the message of “this account doesn’t exist,” signifying that the account is deactivated. The Bruins thread on Reddit posted the screenshot and many users are on board with Marchand getting rid of Twitter if it means his focus is the playoffs.

It’s not uncommon for athletes to delete social media apps from their phone, and even though Marchand isn’t one to let outside noise get to him, it’s just another way to avoid distractions and put the focus on winning Lord Stanley.

Plus, it’s clear the Bruins are all in on 2023 after the moves they made at the trade deadline. Marchand has made it clear a few times this season that his game isn’t at the level he thought it would be, and that he still has another level to get to. If him deleting Twitter helps get them there, we don’t think fans will have any gripes despite missing his internet humor until he (presumably) returns.

Until then, Marchand and the rest of the Bruins are preparing for their final 12 games of the season. Boston welcomes Montreal to TD Garden on Thursday for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.