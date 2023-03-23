Did Panthers Reveal Plan For No. 1 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft?

The Panthers on Wednesday might have tipped their hand for their Draft Day plans.

Carolina was well-represented at C.J. Stroud’s pro day, which was held just over a month before the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Franchise owner David Tepper, new head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown all were in attendance to watch the Buckeyes product throw in Columbus, Ohio.

Stroud, one of the top signal-callers in this year’s draft class, chopped it up a bit with the Panthers trio after his session. And as the 21-year-old said goodbye to McCown, the latter provided an eyebrow-raising remark.

“Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court,” McCown told Stroud, per a video shared on Twitter by WCNC’s Nick Carboni.

McCown’s comment might be nothing more than a nicety top prospects are used to hearing during the pre-draft process. That said, Carolina seemingly traded up to No. 1 with a future franchise quarterback in mind, and Stroud might be the best of the bunch. A recent report claimed the Panthers are targeting Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson as the draft nears.

Carolina appears to be leaving no stone unturned, though. After taking in Stroud’s pro day, Panthers brass reportedly took off to Tuscaloosa to have dinner with another No. 1 pick candidate, Bryce Young.