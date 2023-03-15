Dmitry Orlov On Hot Streak Has Assist During Loss In Chicago

Orlov has scored 11 points in nine games with the Bruins

Despite the Boston Bruins 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, new addition Dmitry Orlov has been riding a hot streak in his first nine games with the team.

Orlov was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and came through with an assist and a +3 rating on the night.

The Bruins looks to bounce back from two-consecutive losses as they continue their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

