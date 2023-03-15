Dmitry Orlov On Hot Streak Has Assist During Loss In Chicago

Despite the Boston Bruins 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, new addition Dmitry Orlov has been riding a hot streak in his first nine games with the team.

Orlov was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and came through with an assist and a +3 rating on the night.

The Bruins looks to bounce back from two-consecutive losses as they continue their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.