Does This DeAndre Hopkins Report Increase Chances Of Patriots Trade?

If the Patriots are going to sign a receiver to a long, rich contract this offseason or trade for someone who already has one, they probably will do so for a player who still is in his prime.

That’s not DeAndre Hopkins.

The 30-year-old receiver (31 in June) has two years left on his current contract and has been a subject of rampant trade rumors since the start of the offseason. And though New England has been floated as a potential destination, it would be hard to envision Hopkins landing with the Patriots if he’d insist on being given a new, lucrative contract.

But he might be fine without one, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“DeAndre Hopkins admitted on (the “Pat McAfee Show”) that he’s ‘been hearing a lot of trade talks,'” Rapoport tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “On that subject, my understanding is if a trade did happen, he’d be flexible on the last two years of his contract — rather than shoot for a top-of-the-market deal.”

Any team that trades for Hopkins this offseason would inherit salary cap hits of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024. It’s also worth noting that Hopkins’ no-trade clause was voided by the banned-substance suspension he served this season.

The cap numbers are manageable for a player of Hopkins’ caliber. And you could argue the value of those numbers warrant any additional investment that would come with a trade, like parting with draft assets.