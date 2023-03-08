Does This DeAndre Hopkins Report Increase Chances Of Patriots Trade?

If the Patriots are going to sign a receiver to a long, rich contract this offseason or trade for someone who already has one, they probably will do so for a player who still is in his prime.
That’s not DeAndre Hopkins.
The 30-year-old receiver (31 in June) has two years left on his current contract and has been a subject of rampant trade rumors since the start of the offseason. And though New England has been floated as a potential destination, it would be hard to envision Hopkins landing with the Patriots if he’d insist on being given a new, lucrative contract.
But he might be fine without one, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
“DeAndre Hopkins admitted on (the “Pat McAfee Show”) that he’s ‘been hearing a lot of trade talks,'” Rapoport tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “On that subject, my understanding is if a trade did happen, he’d be flexible on the last two years of his contract — rather than shoot for a top-of-the-market deal.”
Any team that trades for Hopkins this offseason would inherit salary cap hits of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024. It’s also worth noting that Hopkins’ no-trade clause was voided by the banned-substance suspension he served this season.
The cap numbers are manageable for a player of Hopkins’ caliber. And you could argue the value of those numbers warrant any additional investment that would come with a trade, like parting with draft assets.
What the future holds for Hopkins is anyone’s guess. Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort offered wishy-washy answers when asked about Hopkins last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Multiple reports indicate Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, likely will be traded this offseason.
It still is unclear whether the Patriots will have any interest, as is whether Hopkins harbors any ill will toward New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien over the infamous Houston Texans trade in 2020. Hopkins apparently has a good relationship with Bill Belichick, but that doesn’t mean he’d be fine with playing for an O’Brien-led offense.
Despite missing eight games, Hopkins enjoyed another productive season in 2022. He racked up 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns while playing in a bad Cardinals offense.