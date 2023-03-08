Does Marcus Jones Want Expanded Role On Patriots Offense?

Marcus Jones became a star for the Patriots in just his rookie season, and it had fans excited to see how far his potential could reach.

By midseason, he became a three-way player for New England, and he became the first player in 75 years to score a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams.

His role on offense came late in the season, and while he received praise from coaches, there was a desire from fans to see him with a more featured role, which likely stemmed from the lack of playmakers last season.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi asked Jones on “Good Morning Football” if he would prefer to be a full-time player on offense.

“I’m always a defensive back,” Jones said Wednesday. “That’s the first thing. But like I said before, anywhere that’s needed for the team, I’m definitely down for. But I’m a defensive back first.”

When asked if he spends time in practice with the offense, Jones added: “It’s not a specific time. I can’t say that, but all I know is when it came down to it and coaches tell me to do something, I was doing it. So I can’t calculate how much and everything like that because it’s a long season.”

Jones finished his rookie season with two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He had four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, and he returned a punt for a touchdown. Jones made All-Pro first-team as a punt returner for having led the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5).