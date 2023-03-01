Dolphins GM Addresses Possible Long-Term Concerns Over Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have not picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, but the organization has built optimism during NFL Scouting Combine week.

The 24-year-old quarterback played at a high level when healthy, but he rarely finished games in 2022 and suffered three concussions during the season.

It’s why there are concerns heading into next season and why analysts believed the Dolphins should actively pursue multiple options at quarterback. Tagovailoa enters the final guaranteed season of his rookie deal and has an option for $23.2 million in 2024. Miami has until May 1 to pick his that option.

“Like any other player, you factor in every variable,” head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I think it’s important to recognize we have a congruence of interests by the Dolphins and the player, Tua, that we both want him to play at a very high level for a long time for the Miami Dolphins.”

General manager Chris Grier added: “It’s not something that’s gonna make us afraid to do something long term with him. He’s been banged up, but he always comes back and bounces back and plays hard. Excited for his future, watching him do all the work he’s been doing in the offseason to prepare for 2023.”

Miami would be wise to pick up the option while also exploring other avenues to remain consistent at the position. As close as Skylar Thompson came to beating the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round, he likely won’t be good enough to truly challenge Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins can use the next two seasons under the signal-caller’s contract to evaluate whether or not they should re-sign him long term. But it’s likely Tagovailoa will be under center at the start of the 2023 season.