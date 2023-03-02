Draft Prospect Had ‘Uncomfortable’ Combine Meeting With Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS — Cam Smith believes he would love playing in the Patriots’ defense, but his pre-draft meeting with New England was not the most enjoyable experience.

The South Carolina cornerback prospect had a formal interview with the Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine that he described as “intense” and even “uncomfortable.”

“It was very intense,” Smith said Thursday. “I kind of felt uncomfortable. I had to answer a lot of hard questions dealing with some of the stuff that I did in college. I just had to make sure that I answered those tough questions.”

The interview, which took place Wednesday night, was with cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino, one of the few Patriots assistants who traveled to Indianapolis for the combine. Smith said he also met with a member of New England’s player development staff earlier in the week.

Asked what made the meeting uncomfortable, Smith replied: “Just some of the questions I was asked.”

“Just trying to open up about myself,” he said. “I never really have opened up about myself, trying to talk to everybody and stuff like that. Just trying to open up and make sure everybody knows exactly who I am.”

How well Smith answered those “hard questions” will influence whether the Patriots view him as a desirable draft target. From a skill set perspective, his aggressiveness and man-coverage abilities align with what New England traditionally has valued in its cornerbacks, though its defense has gravitated more toward zone in recent years.