Duke Vs. Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Duke Blue Devils and Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday.

The No. 4 Blue Devils earned an opening-round bye while the No. 5 Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

Duke enters the contest after a 23-8 regular season while Pittsburgh is 22-10 on the campaign. The Blue Devils won the only meeting between the two teams Jan. 11.

Jon Scheyer’s team enters as a 5.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook with the total set at 138.5.

Here’s how to watch the Duke-Pittsburgh game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN