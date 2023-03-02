Eight More Years Of David Pastrnak! Bruins Fans Thrilled After Star’s Extension

The Boston Bruins had fans on the edge of their seats Thursday morning as the Black and Gold teased news relating to star winger David Pastrnak. General manager Don Sweeney then delivered said fans what they had been wishing for.

The Bruins announced they signed Pastrnak to an eight-year contract worth $90 million with an annual cap hit of $11.25 million. It locks up the 26-year-old forward, who was scheduled to hit free agency following the 2022-23 campaign.

Bruins fans couldn’t be happier with the development. Countless fans praised Sweeney for getting the deal done, a respectable agreement for both sides, and others couldn’t help but think about how everything is coming together for Boston at the right time.

Check out some of the reactions:

Holy W — City of Champs (@patriotsszn6) March 2, 2023

Great time to be a Bruins fan! Congrats! — ADAmus Prime (@bradsmith035) March 2, 2023

Don Sweeny cooking — Linus Ullmark Enjoyer (@TheMaster_Plan_) March 2, 2023

well done. we got our guy locked up ??? — Klizzy (@Klizzy420) March 2, 2023

I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS https://t.co/cdCAZfq73W — Nick Ryan (@Ryan_Nick15) March 2, 2023

Here’s the initial Bruins tweet which caught the attention of fans, prior to the official extension announcement.

Prior to the announcement of Pastrnak’s contract extension, Sweeney and the Bruins also made a trade to acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. That trade comes one week after the Bruins acquired Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals, proving Boston most certainly is going all-in.

The Bruins, who have won eight straight contests, will return to TD Garden on Thursday night after a four-game road trip. Boston will host the Buffalo Sabres with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.