Everyone Pointed Out Same Thing After Jakobi Meyers Joined Raiders

Meyers already has made an impact in Las Vegas

by

39 minutes ago

Raiders fans already have a fond memory of their newest wide receiver.

Less than 24 hours after Las Vegas replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, the Silver and Black provided their new starting quarterback with a quality weapon in Jakobi Meyers. Meyers, who played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, reportedly is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million guaranteed in Las Vegas.

Meyers’ next trip to the Entertainment Capital of the World figures to be much, much better than his last. It was the wide receiver’s ill-advised backward pass to Mac Jones that set the stage for arguably the wildest finish in the 2022 NFL season.

So when the Meyers-Raiders news broke, fans were quick to resurface the highlight.

Although Meyers was forced to be the No. 1 wideout in his final two seasons with New England, he’s probably best suited as an above-average No. 2 on the depth chart. The 2019 undrafted free agent will be able to fill that role with the Raiders playing behind alongside all-world receiver Davante Adams and Meyers’ new head coach, Josh McDaniels, already knows how to best utilize the 26-year-old.

As for the Patriots, their already concerning wideout needs now are even more severe.

More NFL:

Mac Jones’ Past Jakobi Meyers Comments Worth Remembering
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow
Previous Article

Could Raiders Shop Former Patriots Target After Jakobi Meyers Agreement?
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera
Next Article

Nicaragua Vs. Venezuela Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Picked For You

Related