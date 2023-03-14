Everyone Pointed Out Same Thing After Jakobi Meyers Joined Raiders

Raiders fans already have a fond memory of their newest wide receiver.

Less than 24 hours after Las Vegas replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, the Silver and Black provided their new starting quarterback with a quality weapon in Jakobi Meyers. Meyers, who played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, reportedly is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million guaranteed in Las Vegas.

Meyers’ next trip to the Entertainment Capital of the World figures to be much, much better than his last. It was the wide receiver’s ill-advised backward pass to Mac Jones that set the stage for arguably the wildest finish in the 2022 NFL season.

So when the Meyers-Raiders news broke, fans were quick to resurface the highlight.

Jakobi Meyers is a Perfect fit for the Raiders

pic.twitter.com/yQw39YMP7K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 14, 2023

Las Vegas signing WR Jakobi Meyers citing his incredible team chemistry with the Raiders pic.twitter.com/eikFygFuxw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 14, 2023

Jakobi Meyers had this unforgettable moment vs. the Raiders last season.



And now he's joining Chandler Jones and the Raiders.pic.twitter.com/WP4l9qnOgo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2023

Raiders must?ve liked what they saw from Jakobi Meyers in Week 15 ??



?: @NFL

pic.twitter.com/3PvAcNX5J4 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 14, 2023

The Raiders were sold on Jakobi Meyers after this play ? pic.twitter.com/TEGqunAg7j — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) March 14, 2023

Although Meyers was forced to be the No. 1 wideout in his final two seasons with New England, he’s probably best suited as an above-average No. 2 on the depth chart. The 2019 undrafted free agent will be able to fill that role with the Raiders playing behind alongside all-world receiver Davante Adams and Meyers’ new head coach, Josh McDaniels, already knows how to best utilize the 26-year-old.

As for the Patriots, their already concerning wideout needs now are even more severe.