Everyone Pointed Out Same Thing After Jakobi Meyers Joined Raiders

Raiders fans already have a fond memory of their newest wide receiver.
Less than 24 hours after Las Vegas replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, the Silver and Black provided their new starting quarterback with a quality weapon in Jakobi Meyers. Meyers, who played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, reportedly is set to sign a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million guaranteed in Las Vegas.
Meyers’ next trip to the Entertainment Capital of the World figures to be much, much better than his last. It was the wide receiver’s ill-advised backward pass to Mac Jones that set the stage for arguably the wildest finish in the 2022 NFL season.
So when the Meyers-Raiders news broke, fans were quick to resurface the highlight.
Although Meyers was forced to be the No. 1 wideout in his final two seasons with New England, he’s probably best suited as an above-average No. 2 on the depth chart. The 2019 undrafted free agent will be able to fill that role with the Raiders playing behind alongside all-world receiver Davante Adams and Meyers’ new head coach, Josh McDaniels, already knows how to best utilize the 26-year-old.
As for the Patriots, their already concerning wideout needs now are even more severe.