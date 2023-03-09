Ex-Celtic Aaron Nesmith Rejected Offer From Will Ferrell Before Pacers Win

Former Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith has found his groove this season with the Indiana Pacers.

Nesmith is averaging a career-high 9.6 points while getting the playing time (24.4 minutes) that he never got in Boston. And the 23-year-old is coming off a strong month of February in which he averaged 11.7 points and shot 38.9% from 3-point range through 11 games, marking his strongest month in his third NBA season.

But due to a hip injury, Nesmith wasn’t able to take the floor when the Pacers took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, which amounted to a 147-143 loss for Indiana. This prompted special guest and actor Will Ferrell to offer Nesmith a sip of his alcoholic beverage before the game began since the Vanderbilt product wasn’t going to take the floor anyway.

“Aaron, you’re not playing. You want some beer?” Ferrell told Nesmith.

Watch the star of ‘Step Brothers’ extend the kind gesture to Nesmith:

Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.?



"Aaron, you're not playing. You want some beer?" pic.twitter.com/8NKSK1U7k4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Nesmith, however, declined Ferrell’s offer in laughter.