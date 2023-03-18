Ex-Celtics Champ Points To Laziness, Comfortability For Struggles

The Boston Celtics have faced adversity over the past ten games, going 5-5, and the issue is not the losses but how they’ve lost those five games.

Ex-Celtics forward, and current NBC Sports Boston analyst, Brian Scalabrine pointed out why Boston has gone from a once dominant team to one that’s struggling when he joined Zack Lowe on the ESPN’s “The Lowe Post” podcast.

“I’m telling you, they got one problem; they just don’t play that hard when they’re comfortable. That’s the issue.”

Scalabrine, who won a championship with Boston in 2008, explained the Celtics have changed the way they play defense despite the fact that players used to have an internal rivalry for who was the best defender.

“It used to be a thing to take pride in guarding the ball. They used to take pride in shutting down the best players,” he continued. “I actually believe they have moments of that, but they are far from, far from a 48-minute game team that used to sit down defensively.”

Scalabrine explained how the Celtics used to “bend the defense” of opposing teams with multiple players driving the net.