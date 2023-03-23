Ex-Jets Wideout Throws Major Shade At Zach Wilson On Way Out

The NFL world isn’t very nice to New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The former No. 2 overall pick has had a horrid start to his career, with New York seemingly giving up on him by becoming the preferred landing spot for current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In two seasons, Wilson has been benched on multiple occasions and alienated his own teammates and fan base.

Naturally, those around the Jets made it no secret they were ready to move on from the 23-year-old while openly pining for Rodgers.

That has continued as they have departed the franchise, as well.

“He’s a legit quarterback,” ex-Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore said of new teammate Deshaun Watson, via Daryl Ruiter of 923TheFan.com. “It’s someone that has been doing some amazing things around the league. He has respect from everybody around the league. They talk really highly about him here and they believe in him, and man, with him being my quarterback, I believe in him too.

“So, I’m just grateful to be one of his guys.”

Moore was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after making his dissatisfaction known after a pair of subpar seasons with New York. Part of that was due to the play of Wilson, who Moore has been vocally critical of.