Ex-Patriot Willie McGinest Out At NFL Network Following Arrest

The 2023 NFL offseason has represented a time for NFL Media to make a series of cuts.

Perhaps the most unsurprising cut of the bunch, former New England Patriots linebacker and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest.

McGinest, who was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in December 2022, was cut from the media conglomerate, per Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com. The three-time Super Bowl champion quickly apologized for the incident that resulted in the arrest, which reportedly stemmed from comments about USC losing to Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 championship game.

The restaurant brawl happened at Delilah in West Hollywood, and video showed an intense encounter involving McGinest punching a man in the face before picking up a bottle and smashing it into a man’s head.

McGinest is the fourth high-profile NFL Network on-air employee to exit the company over the past week. It started with Jim Trotter, who is of the belief his public questioning of Roger Goodell on matters of diversity, equity, and inclusion “played a role” in the decision to terminate his employment. Also departing were host Rachel Bonnetta and long-time Patriots/AFC East reporter Mike Giardi.