Ex-Patriot Has Problem With Criticism Of Gillette Stadium Facilities

The Patriots were among the worst performers in a recent NFLPA survey about each franchise’s player accommodations. New England graded especially poorly in areas such as stadium facilities and travel experience.

Nate Ebner, who spent eight seasons with the Patriots, isn’t buying any of it.

The survey generated plenty of headlines last week, especially among disgruntled Baltimore Ravens players. New England got plenty of flack, too, with surveyed players criticizing Gillette Stadium over what they perceive as inadequate training facilities and general infrastructure.

“The player respondents’ feedback from our survey described the club’s facility as old, dated and in need of renovation,” New England’s entry in the survey read. “The staffing of the current facilities was also flagged as an issue in need of improvement, specifically in the weight room and training room. The player respondents’ indicated that facilities and operations at the Patriots can use a refresh. Given the results, it is understandable that only 64% of players believe club owner Robert Kraft is willing to spend the money necessary for upgrades, ranking him 26th in this category.”

Ebner was asked about the survey during a Friday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show. The longtime special teamer pushed back against criticism of the franchise with which he won three Super Bowl championships.

“I think it’s funny that we’ve come to a time where we’re taking surveys on how everybody feels about facilities,” Ebner said “A weight’s a weight, man. You lift a weight, and you work hard — that’s what it’s all about. I think that’s crazy to be quite honest with you. But I was in New England for eight years, longer than most, and I can’t think of one complaint. … I don’t know, I don’t see it.”

The Patriots did receive high marks for their food service/nutrition programs, training staff and strength coaches. For Ebner, the quality of people at Gillette Stadium is more important than how nice its facilities are.