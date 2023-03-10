Ex-Patriot Has Problem With Criticism Of Gillette Stadium Facilities

The Patriots were among the worst performers in a recent NFLPA survey about each franchise’s player accommodations. New England graded especially poorly in areas such as stadium facilities and travel experience.
Nate Ebner, who spent eight seasons with the Patriots, isn’t buying any of it.
The survey generated plenty of headlines last week, especially among disgruntled Baltimore Ravens players. New England got plenty of flack, too, with surveyed players criticizing Gillette Stadium over what they perceive as inadequate training facilities and general infrastructure.
“The player respondents’ feedback from our survey described the club’s facility as old, dated and in need of renovation,” New England’s entry in the survey read. “The staffing of the current facilities was also flagged as an issue in need of improvement, specifically in the weight room and training room. The player respondents’ indicated that facilities and operations at the Patriots can use a refresh. Given the results, it is understandable that only 64% of players believe club owner Robert Kraft is willing to spend the money necessary for upgrades, ranking him 26th in this category.”
Ebner was asked about the survey during a Friday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show. The longtime special teamer pushed back against criticism of the franchise with which he won three Super Bowl championships.
“I think it’s funny that we’ve come to a time where we’re taking surveys on how everybody feels about facilities,” Ebner said “A weight’s a weight, man. You lift a weight, and you work hard — that’s what it’s all about. I think that’s crazy to be quite honest with you. But I was in New England for eight years, longer than most, and I can’t think of one complaint. … I don’t know, I don’t see it.”
The Patriots did receive high marks for their food service/nutrition programs, training staff and strength coaches. For Ebner, the quality of people at Gillette Stadium is more important than how nice its facilities are.
“For me, I thought it was great,” said Ebner, a former USA Olympic rugby player who now is part owner of the New England Free Jacks. “They had everything I needed. From a physical standpoint to improve myself and my strength and my speed, great coaching. … The people in the building are what matters. The material stuff… like I said: A weight’s a weight. I had everything I needed.
“I think all the Super Bowls speak for the fact that we had what we needed to get it done. So, I don’t know. But I loved it there. The people treat you well. I can’t say enough about Mr. Kraft and Bill (Belichick), and just the whole organization.”
Gillette Stadium being relatively dated (it opened in 2002) isn’t the only thing that caused the Patriots to rank 24 out of 32 teams in the survey. For example, New England apparently is one of just 11 NFL franchises that don’t offer daycare at their home venues. Some players also felt they didn’t have enough room to “spread out” on the Patriots’ private, team-owned airplanes, commonly known as the “AirKrafts”.
Here’s how New England fared in each category:
Treatment of families: C- (tied for 22nd)
Food service/nutrition: B (12th)
Weight room: D (31st)
Strength coaches: B+ (tied for 28th)
Training room: C- (tied for 22nd)
Training staff: A (tied for ninth)
Locker room: C+ (tied for 18th)
Travel: D+ (tied for 25th)
- More Patriots coverage from Pats Pulpit
- What re-signing James Ferentz means for Patriots
- Resetting Patriots’ interior O-line
- Jonathan Jones reiterates desire to stay with Patriots
It’s worth noting that the Patriots currently are constructing a new, modern weight room.
The project is part of a larger $225 million renovation that will produce a massive in-stadium video board, a glass-enclosed function space, a taller, more prominent lighthouse than the one that preceded it and a new entry plaza. Construction is expected to be completed in time for next season.
Whether the updates will appease players who participate in the next NFLPA survey remains to be seen. But count Ebner among those who believe that Gillette Stadium was just fine the way it was.