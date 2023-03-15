Ex-Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Lands Deal In NFL Free Agency

Jacoby Brissett’s NFL journey will take him to the nation’s capital.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday, citing a source, that Brissett agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders. According to Fowler, the deal is worth up to $10 million, with $8 million guaranteed.

Brissett spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, serving as their starting quarterback until Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension. The 2016 third-round pick completed 64% of his passes and totaled 2,608 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games (11 starts). He also rushed for 243 yards with two scores on the ground.

Brissett presumably will compete with Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, for Washington’s starting job in 2023. The Commanders received inconsistent quarterback play last season with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke seeing most of the action behind center.

Brissett started his career with the New England Patriots, serving as the team’s third-string QB behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots then traded him to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in September 2017. Brissett spent four seasons in Indianapolis before making one-year stops in Miami (where he started five games for the Dolphins in 2021) and Cleveland.

The Commanders could aim higher in the quarterback market, with some wondering whether Washington might target Lamar Jackson, who recently received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens. But Brissett gives the Commanders a steady veteran to compete alongside their up-and-coming sophomore signal-caller.