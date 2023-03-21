Ex-Patriots Receiver Brandin Cooks Unbothered By Trade To Cowboys

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks was dealt for the fourth time, which doesn’t bother the nine-year NFL veteran.

After three seasons with the Houston Texans, Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft plus a sixth-round pick in 2024. That stint with Houston tied his run with the New Orleans Saints as Cooks’ longest time spent with an organization.

Now set to suit up in Cowboys blue, Cooks views his latest swap with a positive lens.

“I’ve never really gotten upset, because obviously that means someone out there wants me to be a part of their group,” Cooks said following the trade, according to Pro Football Talk. “Fortunate enough to go for some great draft picks. I think I’m just fortunate enough to be able to play with so many great organizations and make an impact in this league everywhere I’ve been. I think it’s special because I didn’t get to go in free agency. … I look at it in a positive light.”

Cooks is now six years removed from his one and only season with the Patriots, which ended in a Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles alongside now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. After New England was unwilling to sign Cooks to a long-term deal, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, who then sent him to Houston after two seasons.

He racked up 57 receptions and totaled 699 yards with three touchdowns and no fumbles in 13 games with the Texans last season. Now, Cooks gets a shot at returning to the NFL playoffs in Dallas.

“I’m extremely excited I really am,” Cooks said. “I think it’s a great fit. You talk about a world-class organization. I look forward to being a part of (it), and I think it’s going to be a special place.”