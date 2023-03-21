Ex-Red Sox Has Harsh Words For This Aspect Of Boston Tenure

Kyle Schwarber was beloved during his time as a member of the Red Sox.

Despite appearing in just 52 games for Boston, Schwarber earned admiration from fans for his clutch bat and infectious personality. The Waltham, Mass. native (not really) was a tremendous clubhouse leader for a team that made it all the way to the American League Championship Series in 2021 and has been extremely complimentary of his time with the Red Sox, but has beef with one aspect of the short-lived tenure.

“It’s definitely not easy, changing positions,” Schwarber said Tuesday, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “I think everyone saw that when I was playing in Boston trying to play first base. That sucked. So it’s pretty hard.”

The topic of position changes came up prior to Team USA’s matchup with Japan in the World Baseball Classic, where Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has made the switch to second base.

Unlike Anderson, Schwarber’s position change came in the postseason and was meant to remedy a need for a team with World Series aspirations.

Ultimately, 2021 ended without a title and a departure for Schwarber. Though he no longer plays in Boston, he did take pieces of that Red Sox team with him to his next stop in Philadelphia.