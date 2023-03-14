Ex-Red Sox Prospect ‘On A Mission,’ According To Padres Manager

Former Boston Red Sox prospect Jay Groome is set to embark on his first full season with the San Diego Padres in 2023.

Groome, 24, who was previously selected by the Red Sox as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, was dealt ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Boston swapped the southpaw pitcher in exchange for Eric Hosmer, Max Ferguson, Corey Rosier and cash considerations. This abruptly sent Groome to a new change in scenery while working his way up to the big league level.

But that hasn’t stopped Groome from catching the attention of his new squad, including Padres manager Bob Melvin.

“There’s a lot to like about him,” Melvin said Tuesday, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. “He’s on a mission to open some eyes here. The more you see him, the more you like him.”

Getting up to a major league mound is a goal that remains in Groome’s sight, as is the case for the Padres organization. During spring training exhibition last Friday, Groome pitched four scoreless innings while allowing three hits with three strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals.

“He’s fantastic again,” Melvin said postgame, per 97.3 The FanSD video. “Really efficient pitching to both sides of the plate. The cutter, the changeup, the fastball. A little deception. I feel like I’m saying the same things about him but (he) continues to go up there and put up zeros and fighting for a job.”

After 19 appearances in Boston’s farm system, Groome made 10 starts with the Padres Triple-A affiliate, going 3-2 in 51 1/3 innings pitched with a 3.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts.