FAU Vs. Tennessee Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament is set and so is Thursday night’s matchup between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tennessee Volunteers.

The fourth-seeded Owls punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson and Louisville both by single digits in the first two rounds of the tournament, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers are coming off a strong 65-52 win over the fifth-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the second round. Tennessee punched its first Sweet 16 ticket since 2019 and its eighth overall in the University’s history — hoping to reach its first-ever Final Four appearance.

The Owls enter the contest as a 4.5-point underdog with a 129.5 total set, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The winner will advance to the elite eight and face either Kansas State or Michigan State.

Here’s how to watch Florida Atlantic-Tennessee online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 23, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live stream: TBS