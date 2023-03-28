Five Patriots With Most To Lose From Lamar Jackson Addition

Nearly every Patriots player would benefit from Lamar Jackson joining the Patriots. New England immediately would become a better football team, and that’s good for basically everyone in Foxboro.

But let’s play devil’s advocate anyway, shall we?

Obviously, we still have no idea whether Jackson will join the Patriots this offseason. All signs still point toward New England moving forward with Mac Jones as its starting quarterback, and the Ravens remain adamant about keeping Jackson in Baltimore. But with Jackson publicly requesting a trade and rapper Meek Mill apparently telling Robert Kraft the 2019 NFL MVP wants to play for the Patriots, the idea must be entertained.

We already went over six Patriots players who would stand to gain the most from a Jackson addition. Now, let’s go over players who would lose the most from the 26-year-old quarterback joining New England.

QB Mac Jones

Well, this is obvious. You could argue that Jones actually could benefit from a change of scenery, considering he’s only a few months removed from getting booed off his own field by a bunch of out-for-blood Patriots fans. Plus, it sounds like Bill Belichick wasn’t all that happy with him this season.

But the reality is that Jones joining a new team would subject him to his third offensive coordinator and system in as many years. That can be a death sentence for young quarterbacks.

WR Tyquan Thornton

The 2021 second-round pick endured an up-and-down rookie campaign. Thornton battled injuries, on-field struggles and personal turmoil. The coaching dysfunction didn’t help, either. But the Baylor product remains very talented and capable of developing into a weapon for the Patriots. The hope is that working with Bill O’Brien and further developing his chemistry with Jones will help Thornton tap into his potential.