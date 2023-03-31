Five Predictions For WrestleMania 39: What Will Be Must-See?

WrestleMania 39 is this weekend, and WWE is setting up for multiple crowning moments.
The company has hinged the April 1 and April 2 cards on big stars and The Bloodline storyline. The Inglewood, Calif. crowd should have an interesting card in store.
We asked members of the NESN Digital staff for five predictions for this year’s WrestleMania. Let’s get to what we expect to be the highlights of the premium live event.
Most anticipated match on the card
Jason Ounpraseuth: Austin Theory vs. John Cena
This match will main event night one, which sets WWE up for a big decision. Does Theory beat Cena in a “passing of the torch moment,” or does the company continue with its “GOAT” narrative for Cena and have him win? Theory has gotten an attitude change since last year’s WrestleMania, but he’s still a mediocre performer — Cena said as much on “RAW” on March 6. Also, with his stock growing in Hollywood, how many more WrestleManias will Cena wrestle at?
Andy Bourne: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
If your most anticipated match isn’t Bloodline-related, then what are we doing here? For me, the Zayn portion of the Bloodline story has cooled off a bit since Elimination Chamber, but boy did I pop when Owens hugged Zayn on March 17. If Zayn and Owens win the tag belts, then we’re going to be in some interesting Bloodline territory here. Will this be the beginning of the end of The Bloodline holding all the belts? Without the belts, will Jey Uso snap out of the mental hold Reigns has on him? Do we go down a path with Reigns retaining and Usos beltless? To me, the biggest story in wrestling hinges on Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos.
Ricky Doyle: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
The long-term storytelling of The Bloodline angle — including Zayn and Owens’ involvement — has been some of WWE’s finest work in years. And the number of twists and turns so far suggests another swerve (or two) can’t be ruled out. Plus, whatever happens in this match could set the stage for what transpires in the main event between Reigns and Rhodes.
Keagan Stiefel: Omos vs. Brock Lesnar
Outside of Vince McMahon tampering, I simply do not understand why this is happening. Lesnar skewered his match with Dean Ambrose (an actually competent pro wrestler) at WrestleMania 32, so I am greatly looking forward to seeing what he does with Omos. Whatever it is, I want it to be a mess.
Mike Cole: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
The Zayn-Bloodline story has been one of WWE’s best in recent years, and a very good argument could be made that it’s Zayn who should be the one getting built up to take the strap from Reigns on Sunday. This consolation will have to do, I suppose, and a Mania crowd reaction to a potential Owens-Zayn win in a match with four elite performers should be the highlight of the weekend.
Best match on the card
JO: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
For as complex as The Bloodline story is, pro wrestling sometimes just is simple: people beating the hell out of each other for the audience’s enjoyment.
AB: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
The best in-ring action is a toss-up. Bianca Belair and Asuka should compete for the top spot, and you know Seth Rollins and Logan Paul want to do something people haven’t seen before (see Logan Paul and Ricochet at Royal Rumble). My money on the best in-ring action is Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. McIntyre. Three big dudes just chopping and kicking the hell out of each other. Give me a repeat of the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle plus Drew McIntyre and I’ll be very happy.
RD: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
These three guys always leave it all in the ring. It’ll almost certainly be a knock-down, drag-out brawl, with no shortage of intrigue thanks to Gunther’s lengthy title reign and the growing animosity between Sheamus and McIntyre, two friends-turned-rivals.
KS: Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
In the immortal words of Big E, this is a match that will consist of big meaty men slapping meat. The best kind of pro wrestling bout. I am strongly looking forward to Rhodes-Reigns, but choosing the main event here would be lame, so we’ll go with this show stealer.
MC: Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
The build for this one has been pretty good, and the SoFi Stadium crowd singing Rollins’ music Saturday night will turn this into a legitimate moment. Once the bell rings, there’s no one better than Rollins at getting the most out of their opponent, and Paul’s recent matches prove he can be a pro wrestling star.
Over/under 2.5 amount of shenanigans in Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes match
JO: Under
I suspect The Bloodline, Owens and Zayn to show up, but I don’t foresee much more than that. It’s possible WWE does a rematch at the next PLE, but I suspect Reigns takes a break after likely losing this match, so he’s going to milk as much screen time as possible by telling the audience the story of the match, as he typically does.
AB: Over
I hope for under, but you have to take the over. A ref bump is absolutely happening, but from there, where do we go? What’s the fallout from Rhodes pinning Solo Sikoa on “Raw?” If The Usos lose the belts, what’s their mental state as Reigns defends the title? Will Zayn or KO show up to ensure the downfall of The Bloodline?
RD: Over
Rhodes winning the title (and finishing his story) feels predictable. Almost too predictable. This makes me think we’re in for some sort of chaos — maybe The Usos turn on Reigns? — before or after that moment. In other words, shenanigans galore.
KS: Over
You could have set this line at 7.5 and I would have chosen over. I think we get Sikoa, The Usos, Zayn and Owens interfering at some point. Heyman might do some silliness. This is going to be a marathon, probably around 30-35 minutes, so they’ll fill the time with some absurd stuff.
MC: Under
As someone who is getting cooler on this match as it actually approaches, I’m hoping I’m wrong. But my fear is that WWE plays this right down the middle with a lack of shenanigans so that when Rhodes wins there’s no doubt he is “the guy,” as underwhelming as that might feel for me.
Celebrity cameo
JO: Kevin Hart
The Miz will host WrestleMania 39, so there’s no doubt there will be a babyface act to annoy him. The New Day with Hart fits that bill, and he even can drop a reference to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to get fans excited.
AB: Pete Rose
I mean, we’ve already got The Miz hosting. How much more star power do you want?! Let’s get 81-year-old Rose to take a tombstone from 55-year-old Glenn Jacobs. He can be Kane, or Isaac Yankem or the mayor of Knox County. I don’t care — let’s just run this back.
RD: Tyson Fury
Fury’s done work with WWE in the past, including facing Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019 and knocking out Austin Theory at Clash at the Castle back in September. So, it certainly wouldn’t be shocking if the heavyweight champion showed up. Maybe he gets involved in Seth Rollins’ match against Logan Paul, whose brother, Jake (another cameo candidate), recently lost to Fury’s half-brother, Tommy, in a boxing match.
KS: Tom Brady
Why not? There’s no rhyme or reason behind this, I just think it would break the internet.
MC: Aaron Donald
On the 28th anniversary of Lawrence Taylor’s match vs. Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI in Hartford (lol), this generation’s LT shows up at his home stadium to … do something.
Will Vince McMahon appear?
JO: Yes
A new SEC filing released Friday revealed McMahon will serve as WWE Executive Chairman of the Board for two more years. He’s settled his civil suits from his alleged sexual harassment and misconduct cases. McMahon has operated the company in the past decades with the idea he’s untouchable. I would be shocked if his face didn’t show up on screen in some capacity.
AB: No
If McMahon appears, we riot.
RD: No
There’s no sense complicating a potential sale of the company, or further fanning flames that he’s back in charge of creative, by McMahon making an unnecessary appearance. Then again, we probably shouldn’t put anything past the guy at this point.
KS: No
If there weren’t ramifications to the sale of WWE attached to this, I’d probably say yes. I just don?t think McMahon is dumb enough to hinder a potential sale by showing up. Actually, you know what? Yes, he is dumb enough.
MC: Yes
McMahon is kind of like Michael Scott in the episode of “The Office” where Michael retires from comedy. He just can’t help himself, as his return is the equivalent of Michael dropping one last “That’s what she said!” joke as blows a kiss while being pushed back into his office.