Five Predictions For WrestleMania 39: What Will Be Must-See?

WrestleMania 39 is this weekend, and WWE is setting up for multiple crowning moments.

The company has hinged the April 1 and April 2 cards on big stars and The Bloodline storyline. The Inglewood, Calif. crowd should have an interesting card in store.

We asked members of the NESN Digital staff for five predictions for this year’s WrestleMania. Let’s get to what we expect to be the highlights of the premium live event.

Most anticipated match on the card

Jason Ounpraseuth: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

This match will main event night one, which sets WWE up for a big decision. Does Theory beat Cena in a “passing of the torch moment,” or does the company continue with its “GOAT” narrative for Cena and have him win? Theory has gotten an attitude change since last year’s WrestleMania, but he’s still a mediocre performer — Cena said as much on “RAW” on March 6. Also, with his stock growing in Hollywood, how many more WrestleManias will Cena wrestle at?

Andy Bourne: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

If your most anticipated match isn’t Bloodline-related, then what are we doing here? For me, the Zayn portion of the Bloodline story has cooled off a bit since Elimination Chamber, but boy did I pop when Owens hugged Zayn on March 17. If Zayn and Owens win the tag belts, then we’re going to be in some interesting Bloodline territory here. Will this be the beginning of the end of The Bloodline holding all the belts? Without the belts, will Jey Uso snap out of the mental hold Reigns has on him? Do we go down a path with Reigns retaining and Usos beltless? To me, the biggest story in wrestling hinges on Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos.

Ricky Doyle: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The long-term storytelling of The Bloodline angle — including Zayn and Owens’ involvement — has been some of WWE’s finest work in years. And the number of twists and turns so far suggests another swerve (or two) can’t be ruled out. Plus, whatever happens in this match could set the stage for what transpires in the main event between Reigns and Rhodes.

Keagan Stiefel: Omos vs. Brock Lesnar

Outside of Vince McMahon tampering, I simply do not understand why this is happening. Lesnar skewered his match with Dean Ambrose (an actually competent pro wrestler) at WrestleMania 32, so I am greatly looking forward to seeing what he does with Omos. Whatever it is, I want it to be a mess.