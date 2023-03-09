Five Running Backs Patriots Could Target In NFL Free Agency

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 stats: 189 carries, 668 yards, three touchdowns; 73 catches, 523 yards, three touchdowns (16 games)

When you think of the NFL’s top receiving backs, Fournette’s name probably isn’t at the top of your mind. But Tom Brady’s former backfield mate has ranked top-three among running backs in catches in each of the last two seasons and top-five in three of the last four. Since he entered the league in 2017, only Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Alvin Kamara have tallied more receptions. Fournette’s skills as a rusher have diminished — he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this season — but at just 28 years old, he still could be an effective No. 2 behind Stevenson if his price tag is manageable. The Patriots have expressed interest in the LSU product in two of the last three offseasons and hosted him for a free agent visit last March. Fournette recently asked for and will receive his release from the Bucs.

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs

2022 stats: 72 carries, 291 yards, one touchdown; 56 catches, 512 yards, nine touchdowns (17 games)

The well-traveled McKinnon was a bit player in his first season in Kansas City but emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive pass-catching backs in 2022. Only McCaffrey, Ekeler and Fournette had more receiving yards, and McKinnon’s nine touchdown catches were tied for sixth-most in the league, regardless of position. No other back had more than five. He hasn’t offered much as a rusher since the ACL tear that wiped out his 2018 and ’19 seasons (672 yards, six touchdowns over the last three campaigns) but could fill James White’s old third-down back role. The Super Bowl champ also should be reasonably affordable as he enters his age-31 season.

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

2022 stats: 95 carries, 394 yards, two touchdowns; 38 catches, 287 yards, four touchdowns (16 games)

Perine has been an effective complement to Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, and he’s coming off a career year, setting a personal best in receptions and receiving yards and registering his highest rushing total since his rookie year in 2017. The 27-year-old dealt with injuries early in his career but has missed just one game over the last three seasons. Perine also was Pro Football Focus’s sixth-highest-graded pass blocker at his position in 2022 — a vital skill for Patriots sub backs.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

2022 stats: 262 carries, 1,066 yards, 17 touchdowns; 12 catches, 73 yards

Williams is coming off an excellent season as DeAndre Swift’s backup, his 17 rushing touchdowns leading the NFL by a wide margin and smashing his previous career total of 13. He wasn’t much of a pass-catcher in 2022 but has proven he can contribute in that area, averaging 30 receptions per season over his first five years in the league. Williams formed productive backfield duos with Aaron Jones in Green Bay and then Swift in Detroit. Could he do the same with Stevenson?

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

2022 stats: 177 carries, 819 yards, five touchdowns; 38 catches, 280 yards, one touchdown (16 games)

Singletary might wind up being pricier than the Patriots are willing to pay, but he could fit in well alongside Stevenson. He’s averaged at least 4.4 yards per carry in all four of his seasons (4.6 in each of the last two), can contribute in the passing game (145 career catches) and, despite standing just 5-foot-7, was PFF’s eighth-highest-graded pass-blocking back in 2022. Singletary also has missed just one game since his rookie year, and Belichick has a history of signing players away from AFC East rivals.

More free agent targets: offensive tackles | safeties | cornerbacks | wide receivers