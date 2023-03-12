Five Snubs As College Basketball’s March Madness Bracket Unveiled

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday, setting up a number of fun matchups that ensure another year of March Madness.

Speaking of madness, Sunday didn’t provide all sunshine and rainbows. While 68 teams were given an opportunity to fight for the National Championship, there were some teams who may have been deserving that were not.

Though there were 36 at-large bids available, these five teams failed to snag them prior to the start of the 68-team tournament.

Here are five teams who were snubbed on Selection Sunday:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

There really isn’t any argument that the Scarlet Knights were the biggest snub in 2023. The reason for their burst bubble? An unprecedented amount of Quad-3 losses (four) and an injury to forward Mawot Mag, which severely hampered them down the stretch. Rutgers finished its pre-NIT season at 19-14, playing a soft non-conference schedule that ranked 342nd of 363 teams. That has been the MO since head coach Steve Pikiell took the reins in 2016.

Perhaps that changes moving forward.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson is a really solid team. They’re also really unspectacular. The Tigers finished 23-10 overall and 14-6 in the historically shaky ACC this season, which probably didn’t help their chances. Of the top six finishers in the conference, Clemson is the only one to not make the tourney.