Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Hard-Fought Win Vs. Canadiens

Jake DeBrusk, who has goals in four straight games after lightning the lamp Thursday, echoed Montgomery’s sentiments.

“Two Original Six teams, obviously anytime Bergy gets hit like that we’re going to react,” DeBrusk told reporters. “I actually didn’t see what happened, but you could just see the crowd go nuts, so I knew something was going on. …”

Jeremy Swayman wanted to score

Swayman wanted to become the second Bruins goalie in team history to score a goal after his teammate and best friend Linus Ullmark became the first Feb. 25. His attempts proved unsuccessful, but it was clear he wanted to make it a three-goal game with an empty netter.

But he did his job between the pipes, stopping 29 shots on a night when the Bruins let the Habs get a lot of shots on their goalie before tightening things up in the third. Swayman was coming off back-to-back shutouts going into Thursday’s game, and even though that streak was snapped at the tail end of the first period, Swayman still stood on his head.

“We just want to do whatever we can to help the team win no matter who is playing, when we are playing,” Swayman told reporters.

Both Swayman and Ullmark have been tremendous for the Bruins this season and it would be a good problem for the B’s to have two capable, strong netminders to face opponents when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin. Montgomery isn’t sure if they’ll platoon Swayman and Ullmark, but he’s continuing to rotate the duo for the regular season.

“It’s nice to get a rotation, we’re both getting reps and both having that chance to rest and recover at the same time because we’re preparing for playoffs and we want to make sure every game that we’re getting steps towards that goal,” Swayman told reporters. “So, it’s been an awesome rotation and again, one game at a time.”

Emotions were high

This felt like a classic Bruins-Canadiens game with tensions running high and scuffles happening after whistles. But at one point, A.J. Greer let his emotions get the best of him. Toward the end of the first period, Habs forward whacked Greer’s stick — something he wasn’t a fan of — and cross-checked Hoffman, who went down the tunnel shortly after. Greer was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.