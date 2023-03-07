Florida State Vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The winner advances to play Pittsburgh on Wednesday

by

3 hours ago

The 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament kicks off Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina.

Florida State and Georgia Tech are set to meet at Greensboro Coliseum for a battle between the 12th and 13th seeds, respectively. The Seminoles finished the regular season with a 9-22 overall record and a 7-13 mark in ACC play, while the Yellow Jackets owned a 14-17 overall record and a 6-14 conference clip.

These rivals last met Jan. 7 when Florida State prevailed by 11 points in Tallahassee. Georgia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s game.

Here’s how to watch the Bulldogs-Yellow Jackets matchup online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ACC Network

More basketball:

76ers-Timberwolves Preview: Minnesota Handed a Gift
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via USA TODAY Network
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Here’s Team To ‘Keep An Eye On’ For Potential Tom Brady Comeback
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones
Next Article

Patriots Make Unsurprising Decision With Top Corner Ahead Of Free Agency

Picked For You

Related