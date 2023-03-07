Florida State Vs. Georgia Tech Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament kicks off Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina.

Florida State and Georgia Tech are set to meet at Greensboro Coliseum for a battle between the 12th and 13th seeds, respectively. The Seminoles finished the regular season with a 9-22 overall record and a 7-13 mark in ACC play, while the Yellow Jackets owned a 14-17 overall record and a 6-14 conference clip.

These rivals last met Jan. 7 when Florida State prevailed by 11 points in Tallahassee. Georgia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s game.

Here’s how to watch the Bulldogs-Yellow Jackets matchup online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ACC Network