Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Clinch Presidents’ Trophy With Win Vs. Blue Jackets

Boston also set a franchise record for wins in a single season

1 hours ago

The Bruins officially clinched the Presidents’ Trophy and will end the NHL regular season with the best record in hockey for the fourth time in franchise history after defeating the Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime.

David Pastrnak netted the game-winner for the B’s, notching his 99th point on the season. He will have seven games remaining to reach the centennial point mark for the first time in his career.

For more from the Bruins’ historic win against the Indigo Suits, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above!

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak
