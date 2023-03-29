Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Fall 2-1 At Home To Predators

The Bruins saw a seven game win-streak come to an end after a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. On a night that the they could have secured the NHL’s President’s trophy, the Bruins instead narrowly avoided being shut out thanks to a David Pastrnak goal with less than a second remaining in the game.

The Bruins will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. Catch the game, and hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

