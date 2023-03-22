Former Celtics Assistant Lands High Profile College Basketball Job

Former Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry continues to make a name for himself in the college coaching ranks since leaving Boston in 2019.

Shrewsberry not only led Penn State to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2001 this season, but the 46-year-old bench boss reportedly landed a high profile college basketball job Wednesday.

Shrewsberry will take over at Notre Dame, per multiple reports, and become the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. Shrewsberry’s contract with Notre Dame is for seven years and will pay him more than $4 million per year, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The up-and-coming coach went 37-31 over his two seasons coaching the Nittany Lions, including guiding the team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this year. Prior to joining Penn State, Shrewsberry was an assistant for two years at Purdue.

Shrewsberry spent 2013-19 with the Celtics as he reunited with Brad Stevens in Boston. He also had a four-year stint with Stevens at Butler before making the jump to the NBA.

Shrewsberry garnered much respect from Celtics players for how he handled his duties, and just last week star guard Jaylen Brown spoke glowingly about his former coach.

“Shrews, when he was in Boston, all you can ask somebody is, to be honest with you,” Brown told The Athletic. “So I appreciate him greatly for that. He would let me know kind of what was going on internally: who didn’t believe (in Brown) or who did. And that made me work. And I appreciated that just him letting me know where I was at in the organization, the totem pole, who thought what of me.