Former NBA Champs Lend Support To Current Celtics Leaders

The NBA season is winding down, and the Boston Celtics are getting ready to start their campaign for Banner No. 18.

If anyone knows the pressures of chasing an NBA championship, it would be the players that have been successful in capturing the title.

Hall of Famer and 2008 NBA Finals MVP Paul Pierce recently visited the “View From The Rafters” podcast to discuss the Celtics’ culture, passing the torch and being a leader for the current roster.

“I think there is a mutual respect,” Pierce told Marc D’Amico. “They have respect for the guys before, and we respect what they’re doing right now.”

Peirce said he and former co-star Kevin Garnett have reached out to current Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to let them know if they need them, they are there — on and off the court.

“I plan on hanging out, going out to dinner sometime. Even this year, planning some things with them where we can get them off the court,” Pierce said. “Just sometimes not be about basketball, just be about life, and that’s where I want to get to with them because we understand what you go through not only on the court but off the court as well.”

The 10-time All-Star said he will reach out to some of the players via text when he feels they need to “Pick it up.”