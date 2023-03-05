Four Memorable Players To Play For Both Celtics, Lakers

The Celtics and the Lakers account for one of the most historic rivalries in NBA history, and a handful of players have seen both sides of the coin.

The longtime foes first met all the way back in 1948 and proceeded to become intense adversaries thanks in large part to battles on the championship stage. Although the majority of the all-time best players from both teams never ventured to the other side of the rivalry, a few had the unique opportunity to call both Boston and Los Angeles home.

Here are four memorable players who spent time with both legendary organizations.

Don Nelson

Sometimes a player simply needs a change of scenery to prove their worth, and that was the case with Nelson.

Drafted in 1962, Nelson relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles the following season and struggled to make a name for himself. The small forward was held under six points per game in both of his seasons with the Lakers, and although he saw an uptick in minutes in the playoffs, he never was able to become a household name in LA. But after joining the Celtics as a free agent in 1965, Nelson’s status in the NBA completely changed.

He played the final 11 seasons of his career in Boston, where he won five championships. Nelson averaged double figures in all but two of those campaigns and was impressively durable, missing only 26 games in a stretch that spanned over a decade. A mere two years after playing his final game with the C’s, Nelson’s No. 19 was retired by the organization.

Rajon Rondo

Although the “Big Three” of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen garnered most of the attention for the Celtics’ 2008 championship, Boston wouldn’t have won its 17th title without Rondo.