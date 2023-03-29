Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 2-1 Loss To Predators To Snap Streak

All good things must come to an end including the Bruins’ seven-game win streak.

Boston fell to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at TD Garden in a game where the Bruins looked a bit tired, didn’t start on time and got too cute on the power play. They did avoid the shutout, though, when David Pastrnak potted goal No. 52 with less than a second to go.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s loss.

The power play continues to be a problem

In a game riddled with sloppiness, the power play continued to be the Bruins’ most glaring issue. There isn’t a whole lot to complain about when it comes to the 2022-23 Black and Gold team, but when they’re on the man advantage, it’s as if they’re trying too hard to make something happen. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t believe net-front presence is the problem and still doesn’t want to make too many changes.

“We’ve changed it up quite a bit in the last month,” Montgomery told reporters. “Change isn’t always the answer, although it seems like the easiest answer. It’s players committing to doing the right thing. We didn’t have our A-game (Tuesday).

” … I think it’s in guys’ heads. People are trying to be perfect. We don’t get success right away, we’re not recovering pucks, that’s when you know that you’re not playing fast on the power play. We take a shot and we’re not on the rebound or wherever it goes.

“They cleared a lot of pucks after we took shots to the net. When you’re on top of your power play, you’re converging at the net, you’re coming up with those pucks.”