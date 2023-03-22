Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 2-1 Win Vs. Senators

The Bruins won their fourth straight game Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

It was Boston’s first game back on home ice since its five-game road trip and despite falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the B’s found a way to win thanks to some timely stops from Linus Ullmark and some improvement on the power play.

Here are four takeaways from Tuesday’s win.

Linus Ullmark bailed out Bruins

We’re running out of things to say when it comes to just how dominant Ullmark has been for the Bruins this season. The goalie stopped 40 of 41 shots Tuesday night and helped kill off three Ottawa penalties. Thirty-seven of those saves came in the first 40 minutes of the game and helped hold the Senators to just one goal despite a slew of Boston turnovers.

“I thought he was outstanding,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “And he needed to be. Unfortunately, we gave up a lot of good looks, a lot of odd-man rushes because of our puck management and he bailed us out like he has all year.”

Whatever message was delivered to the Bruins at second intermission worked, because the B’s tightened things up and the Sens only mustered four shots on goal in the third period. Ullmark has been the Vezina Trophy favorite essentially all season, and he continued to build his case Tuesday in his 35th win of the year.

Penalty kill strong in Derek Forbort’s absence

Montgomery announced Tuesday that the Bruins don’t expect Forbort back for the remainder of the regular season. Arguably their best penalty killer, Forbert certainly was a loss for Boston, but the team has stepped up in Forbort’s absence and looked strong against the Senators.