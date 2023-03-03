Four Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making 7-1 Win Vs. Sabres

The Bruins added to their historic season Thursday night when they became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points with a 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Boston got goals from its offense and defense as it extended its win streak to nine games.

The trade deadline acquisitions (save for Tyler Bertuzzi who didn’t play Thursday) continue to make a strong impression on the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman had a strong night between the pipes and the B’s improved to 48-8-5 on the season.

Here are four takeaways from the win.

Jakub Lauko making most of opportunity (again)

Lauko was recalled from Providence on Thursday after Taylor Hall was placed on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno made his way to injured reserve. General manager Don Sweeney said there are no timelines for either player, and added we may not see them until the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lauko impressed the last time he was with the Bruins, and that trend continued Thursday night when he potted two goals against the Sabres.

“He’s been very good for us every game he has been called up since the first game of the year,” Bruins head coach Montgomery told reporters after the game. “And I think it speaks to the season and the development by the coaches and everybody down below in Providence. They’re having a great year and it just speaks to the depth throughout the organization.”

Lauko has been up and down with Boston during a season it’s having historic success. The young forward just wants to focus on helping make the team better and not be in the way.

“I was trying to do my best and trying to play my best performance so far. I think I did,” Lauko told reporters. “I’m not the kind of player who’s going to score 30 goals a season, so my job is different. The goals are just something that’s adding to my game. So, happy that it happened. I just need to keep doing my job.

“They have an amazing streak. They have an amazing season. You just come in and you don’t want to, like, mess it up. So, it’s a little bit of pressure every time when I jump in. … I just played my game.”

Dmitry Orlov continues to make impact

Orlov picked up his second straight three-point game with a goal and two assists. According to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson, this is the first time a Bruins defenseman has amassed back-to-back three-point games since Zdeno Chara did it in March 2011.

“Obviously, the offense has been great,” Montgomery told reporters. “I think he has three goals, which matches the three goals he had in Washington before getting here, but he ends plays in the D-zone. He’s heavy, he’s hard, and he has elite vision and hands. It was just a great pickup. Him, (Garnet) Hathaway and we’ve got another one (Tyler Bertuzzi) coming that is a really good hockey player.”

Orlov has been a seamless fit and already is showing great chemistry with the B’s D-corps. He’s played both sides and has showcased his versatility in the three games he’s been with the Bruins.

“Great inside team, you can see how close they are in the locker room, in life, and outside the rink,” Orlov told reporters. “It’s special to be here, and we’re playing good hockey right now, and especially (Thursday).”

Another left-wing injury avoided

Brad Marchand left late in the second period and didn’t return to the game, which caused Bruins fans to hold their breath, especially after the injuries to Hall and Foligno. But Montgomery said after the game he didn’t believe the injury to be serious and confirmed as much on 98.5’s “Toucher & Rich” on Friday morning.

After Friday’s optional practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Montgomery revealed that Marchand should be available for Saturday’s matinee against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. The forward received stitches during Boston’s win against the Edmonton Oilers when he was cut by Darnell Nurse’s skate, but Marchand told reporters he hit his knee Thursday and wasn’t sure how serious it was.

Jim Montgomery knew right away Bruins had their game

Montgomery hasn’t shied away from mentioning the Bruins’ struggles in the second period or when they don’t have an on-time start, which has been a trend this season. But Thursday was different, and Montgomery knew right away the Bruins had their A-game.

“It was really impressive,” Montgomery told reporters. “Right away, from the first couple of shifts, I saw the jump we had and the execution, and I was like, ‘we are going to be good tonight.’ And you could just tell. We just had it.

“… “It’s been really amazing to watch them want to be great. With the schedule and everything, it’s really impressive, but you can’t do it unless you have two great goalies, you have a D corps that can shut people down and can help you score, and you’ve got four lines that help you every night.”