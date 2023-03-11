Garnet Hathaway’s First Goal With Bruins Helped Team Make History

The fourth line provided the spark for Boston

Garnet Hathaway picked the perfect time to score his first goal as a member of the Bruins.

The forward broke the 2-2 tie with about six minutes left in the third period when he potted A.J. Greer’s rebound to help lift Boston to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

The Bruins overcame a two-goal deficit and a painfully sluggish start to the game to get back in the win column and make a little NHL history in the process.

The win marked the Bruins’ 50th of the season. Not only are they the first team in the league to reach that make, they became the fastest team in NHL history to win 50 games.

It’s been an impressive season for the Bruins, to say the very least, and they could clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday if either the New York Islanders or Ottawa Senators lose.

The Bruins also are on pace to break the regular season wins (62) and points (132) record.

Boston has a quick turnaround as it wraps up its home-and-home series against the Red Wings on Sunday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

